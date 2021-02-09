Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $89.43 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.70% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $89,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

