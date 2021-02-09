Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 19,259 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

