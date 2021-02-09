Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,885 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $61,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.43. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

