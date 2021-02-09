Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 206,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 206,032 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.