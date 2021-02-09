Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,502 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

