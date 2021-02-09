Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

