Savant Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

