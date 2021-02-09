Savant Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $547.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.28 and a 200-day moving average of $506.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

