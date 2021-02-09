Savant Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

