Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,482 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $434,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

