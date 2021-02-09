Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK opened at $726.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $726.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

