Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

