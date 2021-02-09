Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.46

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

