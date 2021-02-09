Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.07

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.07 and traded as high as $125.45. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 1,088,876 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.12 ($136.61).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.73 and its 200-day moving average is €112.07.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

