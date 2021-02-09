Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 47,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,829. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.