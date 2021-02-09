Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.