Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $42,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $95.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

