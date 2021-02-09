Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.90

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $135.90, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

