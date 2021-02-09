ScPrime Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $31,745.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,331,373 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647,762 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

