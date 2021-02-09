Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Seaboard worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seaboard by 361,075.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 26.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock traded up $40.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,250.00. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $3,981.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

