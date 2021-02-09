Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Seadrill Partners LLC (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) traded down 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. 2,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a market cap of $903,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

About Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs.

