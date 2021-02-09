Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

