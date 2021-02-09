Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

