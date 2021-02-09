Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.40 EPS.

SEE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

