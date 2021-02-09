Sealed Air Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,644% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,823. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

