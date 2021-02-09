Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $73,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

