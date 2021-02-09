Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 5.4%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.07 and last traded at $60.06. Approximately 606,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 387,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092,229 shares of company stock worth $46,303,368.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

