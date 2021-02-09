Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $9.50. 566,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 155,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

