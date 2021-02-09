Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $9.50. 566,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 155,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.
About Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)
Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.
