SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells $584,517.28 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,989,384.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
