SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Sells 54,827 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,138,648.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

