SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Sells 54,827 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,138,648.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
