SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $1,496,947.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,518,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,071,989.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Barclays lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.