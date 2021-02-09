SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $959,628.87 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,518,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,126,346.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

