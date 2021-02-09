SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,376,423.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $18,691,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.