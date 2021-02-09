SelectQuote Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,651% compared to the typical volume of 130 put options.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,376,423.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

