SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading 36.8% Higher

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price traded up 36.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $5.43. 10,333,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,860% from the average session volume of 527,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

