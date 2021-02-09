Semux Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $140,788.55 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008176 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001577 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

