Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.16

Shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.16 and traded as high as $105.40. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 548,182 shares trading hands.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £431.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

