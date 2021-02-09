Sennen Potash (CVE:SN) Stock Price Up ∞

Sennen Potash Co. (CVE:SN) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 48,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 15,160 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07.

About Sennen Potash (CVE:SN)

Sennen Potash Corporation operates as a natural resource company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

