Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,688 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $427.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

