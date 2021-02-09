Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.44. Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 32,392 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$48.84 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17.

About Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

