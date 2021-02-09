Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Trading Down 11.7%

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s stock price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 1,658,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,890,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$437.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

