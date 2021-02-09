Serum (SRM) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $173.61 million and approximately $196.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00097854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.