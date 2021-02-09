Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.3%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 12,026,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 5,661,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 753.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

