Sharing Services Global (NASDAQ:SHRG) Trading Down 6.7%

Sharing Services Global Co. (NASDAQ:SHRG) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 113,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 75,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Sharing Services Global (NASDAQ:SHRG)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force. The company offers its products online through its website, www.elevacity.com.

