Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.48

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$22.63, with a volume of 417683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.61.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.77%.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

