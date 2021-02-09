Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of FedEx by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.82. 11,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

