Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.