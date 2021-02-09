Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,822.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,664.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

