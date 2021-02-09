Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $392.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

