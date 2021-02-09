Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Shopify worth $415,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded up $82.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,428.00. 53,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,054.78. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,348.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 856.75, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

